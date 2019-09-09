9th Muharram observed across Pakistan with religious spirit

Mourning processions were taken out in all major cities of Pakistan including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar, Quetta, Multan and Skardu.

Ulema (clerics) threw light on the teachings of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and his great companions in their majalis (religious gatherings).

Imam Hussain's (AS) uprising in Karbala is regarded as the symbol of resistance against oppressors by Muslims, as the grandson of Islam's Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) with a small troop and his relatives stood up against injustice.

Shias account for 20 percent of the Muslim population in Pakistan and the country is home to the second largest Shia population after Iran. However the Sunni population in Pakistan also observes the month of Muharram with religious spirit.

Strict security arrangements were made across the country for mourning processions and majalis to avoid any untoward situation. Pillion riding was banned and the mobile phone service remained suspended at the routes of the processions in some cities of the country.

Extra contingents of paramilitary Rangers, police and police commandos were deployed along the routes of the processions and Imambargahs in different cities. The processions were monitored through command and control centers.

The federal government has announced public holiday on 9th and 10th of Muharram.

