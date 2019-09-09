Pakistan says closely watching US-Taliban talks cancelation  

“Pakistan will continue to monitor the developments. Pakistan reiterates its principled policy stance that there is no military solution to the conflict in Afghanistan and urges that both sides must re-engage to find negotiated peace from the ongoing political settlement process,” a statement issued by the Foreign Ministry said.

It said Pakistan has always condemned violence and called on all sides for restraint and commitment to pursue the process.

“Pakistan has been facilitating the peace and reconciliation process in good faith and as a shared responsibility, and has encouraged all sides to remain engaged with sincerity and patience,” said the statement.

It added Pakistan looks for optimised engagement following earliest resumption of talks.

Experts say the sudden move by the US President Donald Trump to pull out of the talks with the Taliban will not only jeopardize the prospects of peace in Afghanistan, but also throw a new challenge for Pakistan at a time when its hands are already full dealing with other foreign policy issues.

They say Islamabad is now worried over the sudden breakdown in talks because it fears that the new situation may put more pressure on Pakistan to do more to convince the Taliban for a ceasefire.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo however has indicated that peace talks may restart provided the Taliban met certain conditions.

