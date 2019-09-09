France, Russia call for preserving JCPOA

According to the Kremlin media department, French and Russian leaders reviewed issues related to JCPOA which is regarded as UN Security Council resolution and maintaining unity among all signatories.

Putin and Macron stressed full implementation of the nuclear deal and elaborated on their measures taken to this regard.

They also exchanged views on Ukraine issues and bilateral relations.

Earlier, Russian representative to international organizations in Vienna and the International Atomic Energy Agency implicitly called Iran's third step a strong signal to other members of the JCPOA to restore balance to this international agreement.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a meeting with Acting Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency Cornel Feruta on Monday underlined the importance of following professional principles, confidentiality and impartial responsibilities of the IAEA.

He also referred to cooperation between Iran and the IAEA which has resulted in releasing various reports by the IAEA in verifying implementation of the nuclear deal by Iran.

Zarif described Iran's acts to reduce JCPOA commitments as the result of Europeans' failure to implement their commitments.

He also noted that Iran's decision was in line with paragraph 36 of the JCPOA.

