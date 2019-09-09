Speaker congratulates Iran basketball team on winning way to 2020 Olympics

In his message, Larijani expressed happiness over the victory of Iranian players, saying it indicates unity and potential of Iranian youths.

He also extended hope for Iranian athletes’ success in all fields.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi too in a Twitter message congratulated the firm qualification of Iran's national basketball team to the team members as well as the Iranian nation.

He wished the excellence performance of the Iranian nation to continue.

Iran's national men's basketball squad qualified for 2020 Tokyo Olympics on Sunday after beating the Philippines.

Iran defeated the Philippines 95-75.

The 2020 Summer Olympics, officially known as the Games of the XXXII Olympiad and commonly known as Tokyo 2020, is an upcoming international multi-sport event that is scheduled to take place from July 24 to August 9, 2020 in Tokyo, Japan, with preliminary events in some sports beginning on July 22.

