Adrian Darya oil tanker unloads Iran's cargo at Mediterranean shores

"Adrian Darya tanker berthed at Mediterranean shores despite the harasses and unloaded its cargo and its owner will decide about its future," Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi told IRNA on Sunday.

He reiterated Tehran's stance that it will sell its oil in whatever way possible defying all the sanctions and barriers. "These actions will only add to their own concerns," he mentioned, referring to the US and British efforts to seize the vessel in the international waters off the coast of Gibraltar.

Adrian Darya was sailing in the international waters in the Mediterranean Sea when it was stopped and then seized by British forces, claiming it was heading for Syria in breach of the European Union's sanctions against the Arab country that was put into force in 2011.

After 45 days, a court in Gibraltar ordered the tanker's release, blocking US efforts to keep the ship detained there.

Referring to the British tanker Stena Impero, Mousavi noted that it's undergoing the last legal procedures, expressing hope that it will be released in the near future.

The ship was seized by Iran in the Persian Gulf for violating maritime regulations.

