IAEA to continue 'impartial' safeguards activities in Iran

IAEA Acting Director General Cornel Feruta, who is visiting Iran, said on Sunday that the atomic watchdog will continue its activities in Iran, cooperating with the country.

The official added that the IAEA activities are totally impartial, independent and objective.

Feruta met on Sunday with Vice President and President of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Ali Akbar Salehi, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and other senior Iranian officials in Tehran.

Acting Director General Feruta stressed that these interactions require full and timely cooperation by Iran, according to the IAEA press release.

Feruta discussed IAEA activities in Iran, with an emphasis on the ongoing interactions between the IAEA and Iran in relation to the implementation of the Safeguards Agreement and Additional Protocol.

The visit comes as Iran announced on Saturday its practical steps to cut back on its voluntary nuclear commitments within the 2015 agreement with five other countries.

Tehran started reducing its commitments in response to passive response by three European signatories to the pact, that is, the UK, France and Germany, to the US pullout from the nuclear pact and re-imposition of unilateral economic sanctions.

The IAEA's acting director general also touched on the organization’s verification and monitoring of Iran’s nuclear-related commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

"Feruta was informed about Iran’s announced activities related to its centrifuge research and development. He said he will report on these activities to the IAEA Board of Governors," according to the IAEA's press release on Sunday.

Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) said on Saturday that it will start feeding gas into its centrifuges and start Research & Development on its nuclear activities.

