Sep 8, 2019, 7:44 PM
Journalist ID: 2382
News Code: 83470003
0 Persons

Pres. Rouhani congratulates Tajikistan's independence anniversary

Pres. Rouhani congratulates Tajikistan's independence anniversary

Tehran, September 8, IRNA – President Hassan Rouhani extended congratulations on the occasion of Tajikistan's independence day,, and expressed the hope that relations between the two countries would be consolidated in all areas to ensure regional stability and security.

"I cordially congratulate the 28th anniversary of Tajikistan’s independence to your Excellency and nation," President Rouhani's message to his Tajik counterpart Emomali Rahmon read.

The Iranian president reiterated that fortunately, over the past 27 years, brotherly relations within the framework of common interests and longstanding civil and cultural bonds have witnessed a growing trend, and as a result of the joint efforts of the high-ranking authorities of the two countries, a promising perspective has been opened.

"I hope that mutual relations will be developed and strengthened in all areas to ensure stability and security in the region," he added.

The Iranian president also wished his Tajik counterpart and nation good health, success, and prosperity.

9455**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
5 + 11 =