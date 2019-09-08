Pres. Rouhani congratulates Tajikistan's independence anniversary

"I cordially congratulate the 28th anniversary of Tajikistan’s independence to your Excellency and nation," President Rouhani's message to his Tajik counterpart Emomali Rahmon read.

The Iranian president reiterated that fortunately, over the past 27 years, brotherly relations within the framework of common interests and longstanding civil and cultural bonds have witnessed a growing trend, and as a result of the joint efforts of the high-ranking authorities of the two countries, a promising perspective has been opened.

"I hope that mutual relations will be developed and strengthened in all areas to ensure stability and security in the region," he added.

The Iranian president also wished his Tajik counterpart and nation good health, success, and prosperity.

