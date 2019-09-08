Iranian basketball qualifies for Olympics

Following the World Cup competition, the match between Iran - Philippines and China - Nigeria, which determines the qualified Olympic team of the Asian continent, began simultaneously and the Chinese basketball team lost to Nigeria. Due to the huge difference of points in the match between Iran and the Philippines and the definitive win of our country in this match, Iran gained the continental quota.

The Chinese basketball team lost 86-73 to their African opponent in the competition and failed to reach the Olympics at home.

Iranian basketball, too, came to a direct quota, despite losing many opportunities. The National Basketball Team will be heading to the Olympics after 12 years and will be present at the Olympic Caravan.

Iran defeated the Philippines 95-75, earning Tokyo Olympic quota in the World Cup.

The Iranian national basketball team, led by Mehran Shahintab, lost in the qualifying round against Puerto Rico, Tunisia and Spain and would have been qualified for the Olympics quicker if it could have used its opportunity, but China’s failing to climb to the top 16s in the world gave our country a chance to use the chance again, reaching Tokyo.

