China Friendship Association ready to develop ties with Iran

Speaking to IRNA on Sunday, Lin Yi noted that the US pressure and sanctions have never had a negative impact on relations between the two countries' friendship associations, and the two sides continue to expand cooperation.

The official emphasized that China has close ties with Iran and it is working to resolve the challenges.

The Chinese official pointed to the cooperation between Iranian and Chinese friendship associations, and said, "We have very close and good cooperation with Iran on issues related to juniors and young adults, cultural and tourism affairs and related fields.

The Deputy Chairman of CPAFFC stated that the Chinese side has been able to establish good relations with Iran for over past decade and the two countries are now pursuing other ways of expanding relations.

Lin Yi went on to say that, for example, a year ago, the level of relations between Iran-China friendship associations has risen, and this is good news for the friendship associations of the two countries and the people of China and Iran.

Lin said after Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to Iran in 2016, during which a joint statement was issued by both sides to establish an all-out strategic cooperation and an agreement on construction of the Silk Road Economic Belt and Maritime Silk Route in the 21th century was signed, broadening of relations between the two countries has entered a new phase.

China and Iran are among the countries with long history and brilliant culture. Silk Road has long been a link between these two nations and these two great civilizations have accessed each other via thousands of kilometers of Maritime Silk Route and the Silk Road. They have interacted with each other and helped establish friendly relations between all nations on the Silk Road, the official reiterated.

Deputy Chairman of the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries concluded that with the expansion of bilateral relations, the people of both countries have been expecting and need to increase cultural relations and mutual understanding. This kind of public relations is also one of the pillars of bilateral relations and a driving force behind these relations.

