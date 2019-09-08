IAEA head says nuclear watchdog not influenced by pressures

On the one hand, the Agency has the duty of verifying the implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and on the other hand, it is actively interacting with Iran in implementing the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and the Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement (CSA), said Cornel Feruta in a joint press conference after meeting with Ali-Akbar Salehi, the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI).

Ferutna said that the IAEA is willing to continue cooperation with Iran professionally and impartially.

He is also to meet Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammad-Javad Zarif today.

9417**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish