Sep 8, 2019, 2:43 PM
IAEA head says nuclear watchdog not influenced by pressures

Tehran, Sept 8, IRNA – Acting Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency Cornel Feruta said on Sunday that the approach of the IAEA is independent, neutral and professional and that it will not be influenced by the pressures.

On the one hand, the Agency has the duty of verifying the implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and on the other hand, it is actively interacting with Iran in implementing the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and the Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement (CSA), said Cornel Feruta in a joint press conference after meeting with Ali-Akbar Salehi, the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI).

Ferutna said that the IAEA is willing to continue cooperation with Iran professionally and impartially.

He is also to meet Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammad-Javad Zarif today.   

