Iran never revealed confidential issues in nuclear talks

Ali-Asghar Zare'an, special aide to head of Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), told IRNA in Tehran on Sunday that the Iranian Organization moves exactly towards guidelines drawn up by the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution about the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and the era after the event.

Zare'an referred to exchange of enriched uranium as a measure stressed by the Leader's guidelines.

As the official added, AEOI vigilantly exchanged the country's enriched uranium with yellow cake, then it gave the product [to other countries] to be kept for the future purposes.

Good news about IR-40

During his remarks, Zare'an also talked of the Arak 40 megawatt heavy water reactor, saying the IR-40 redesign and its technical advantages are greater than before.

No interruption has been seen in technical activities of Iran's nuclear industry, the official said while rejecting the US President Donald Trump's claim which called the landmark 2015 nuclear deal as "the worst deal ever."

Despite the world criticism, Trump withdrew unilaterally from the JCPOA in May, 2018.

Zare'an believes that the US president's defeat in foreign policy is clear.

In the area of laser

Iran is moving towards development of laser technology shoulder by shoulder with those world countries enjoying this technology, Zare'an said.

About the AEOI projects, the official said that production of oxygen-18 is among important projects being managed by the Organization.

Further, Zare'an appreciated the indigenous experts for their round-the-clock efforts to produce the semi-industrial IR-6 centrifuges which were inaugurated in April.

Also about AEOI achievements, the official said the organization is to deliver 50 blood bank centrifuges to the Iranian Blood Transfusion Organization by the end of the year.

Nuclear activities in the world

As Zare'an believes, Iran's peaceful nuclear activities have been recognized by the international communities.

Before reaching the 2015 nuclear deal, Iran could not hold talks with the world countries including Russia, China, France, etc. on nuclear technologies, but the JCPOA paved the way for having joint cooperation with those states in the nuclear industries.

He further described Iran's presence in the international nuclear markets as an important achievement [gained after announcement of "Implementation Day" of the JCPOA in Jan, 2016] in line with commercialization of nuclear products.

The world today is witnessing purchase of Iran's heavy water with 99/99% purity, said the official stressing that Iran's heavy water is the best worldwide.

Post-JCPOA era

After the JCPOA, Iran could install equipment in a site in central province of Isfahan to test fuel, and the move was the first taken after the 1979 Islamic Revolution in Iran, Zare'an said.

Nuclear agreement with the world powers brought scientific exchange with the world universities to manage joint technical projects.

About European's faithfulness to the JCPOA, spokesman for Majlis (Parliament) National Security and Foreign Policy Commission Hossein Naqavi-Hosseini said on Thursday (September 5) that Iran will take third step to reduce commitments if Europe remains inactive.

On the first anniversary of the US withdrawal from the deal on May 8, 2019, Tehran decided to reduce its commitments to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), based on Article 26 and 36, and set a deadline for Europeans to remedy breaches.

