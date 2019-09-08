FM, IAEA acting chief hold talks in Tehran

Feruta earlier in a meeting with Head of Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Ali-Akbar Salehi discussed joint cooperation.

The trip is being held before a quarterly meeting of the IAEA’s 35-nation Board of Governors next week.

On the first anniversary of the US withdrawal from the deal on May 8, 2019, Tehran decided to reduce its commitments to the JCPOA, based on Article 26 and 36, and set a deadline for Europeans to remedy breaches.

Earlier, a prominent lawyer from Geneva Graduate Institute of International and Development Studies Reza Nasri said that Europe knows the fall of Iran nuclear deal may end in fall of Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), which may drive the world into a new and dangerous phase.

Iran took the third step of reducing commitments to the Joint Comprehensive Plan oil Actions (JCPOA) while the Europe has not done their commitments stipulated in the deal and the 11 commitments they made after the US withdrew from the international pact, he added.

Nasri said that like the two steps taken before, Iran took the third step envisaged by the context of Article 36 of the deal, which will be reversible when Europe fulfills its commitments and the positive effects of their measures are felt in Iran.

The Article 36 of the JCPOA specifies, "If Iran believed that any or all of the E3/EU+3 were not meeting their commitments under this JCPOA, Iran could refer the issue to the Joint Commission for resolution; similarly, if any of the E3/EU+3 believed that Iran was not meeting its commitments under this JCPOA, any of the E3/EU+3 could do the same."

Nasri said that right after the US withdrew from the international deal, according to Article 36, Iran could have immediately limited its commitments but that would have had some problems, and hence, negative consequences.

Meanwhile, Spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Behrouz Kamalvandi has announced details of Iran's third step towards reducing commitments to the nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

He added that Iran has begun feeding gas into its IR-6 centrifuge machines as part of its third phase of reducing its nuclear commitments.

He said that Iran which had stopped sending its surplus uranium and heavy water to foreign countries in the first phase and had surpassed the 3.67% limit for nuclear enrichment in the second phase, has now put research and development on the agenda of its third phase.

