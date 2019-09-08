Iran ranks 2nd in World Karate League

Iran had participated in both men’s and women’s competitions in the tournament which provides the athletes with world ranking score for receiving 2020 Tokyo Olympics quota..

The Iranian squad won a gold medal, two silver medals and two bronze ones to rank second.

Sara Bahmanyar won a gold medal for Iran, while Zabihollah Pourshib and Saleh Abazari grabbed silver medals, with Bahman Asgari bagging the bronze medal for the Iranian squad.

Japan won the title with eight gold medals, three silvers and nine bronze ones. Azerbaijan Republic received one gold medal, one silver and a bronze one to rank third following Iran which ranked second.

9341**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish