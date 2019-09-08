AEOI chief says JCPOA not one-way road

Speaking in a meeting with Acting Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency Cornel Feruta, Salehi said this is the EU which was regarded as filler of the US' void, but unfortunately it could not act based on what it vowed.

Even worse, the EU spokesperson said that Europe will be committed to the JCPOA until Iran remains committed to the deal, he added.

Salehi expressed surprise whether Europeans' commitment is disloyalty.

Feruta is also scheduled to meet Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

The trip is being held before a quarterly meeting of the IAEA’s 35-nation Board of Governors next week.

Earlier, President Hassan Rouhani said that the government is moving on the right path by reducing its nuclear commitments, stressing that Tehran cannot be patient while the other parties fail to stick to their commitments.

Spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Behrouz Kamalvandi has announced details of Iran's third step towards reducing commitments to the nuclear deal or the JCPOA.

He added that Iran has begun feeding gas into its IR-6 centrifuge machines as part of its third phase of reducing its nuclear commitments.

Kamalvandi said that Iran which had stopped sending its surplus uranium and heavy water to foreign countries in the first phase and had surpassed the 3.67% limit for nuclear enrichment in the second phase, has now put research and development on the agenda of its third phase.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish