Iran’s Sara Bahmanyar wins gold medal in World Karate League

Bahmanyar beat rivals from Croatia, Malaysia and Japan to reach the quarterfinal game of -50kg weight category.

In the quarterfinals, she defeated her rival from Uzbekistan to push his way to the semi-final game where she also defeated another rival from Chinese Taipei to advance to the final game.

The competitions provide the athletes with world ranking score for receiving 2020 Tokyo Olympics quota.

Two other Iranian Karatekas Majid Hassannia and Bahman Asgari had earlier received bronze medals of the tournament.

