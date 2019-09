Speaking to IRNA, Head of Khuzestan blind and low vision committee Vahid Ansari said Shenani in the weight category of – 80 kg defeated Kazakh rival and received a bronze medal.

Uzbekistan squad with 4 gold medals ranked first, Iran with 2 gold medals stood in the second place and Kazakhstan ranked third, he noted.

