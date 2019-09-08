Salehi confers with IAEA acting chief in Tehran

Feruta is also scheduled to hold meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

The trip is being held before a quarterly meeting of the IAEA’s 35-nation Board of Governors next week.

Earlier, The Permanent Representative to the International Organizations in Vienna and the International Atomic Energy Agency Mikhail Ulyanov said that Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency is to discuss important issues including Iran next week.

On the first anniversary of the US withdrawal from the deal on May 8, 2019, Tehran decided to reduce its commitments to the JCPOA, based on Article 26 and 36, and set a deadline for Europeans to remedy breaches.

Earlier, President Hassan Rouhani said that the government is moving on the right path by reducing its nuclear commitments, stressing that Tehran cannot be patient while the other parties fail to stick to their commitments.

Spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Behrouz Kamalvandi has announced details of Iran's third step towards reducing commitments to the nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

He added that Iran has begun feeding gas into its IR-6 centrifuge machines as part of its third phase of reducing its nuclear commitments.

He said that Iran which had stopped sending its surplus uranium and heavy water to foreign countries in the first phase and had surpassed the 3.67% limit for nuclear enrichment in the second phase, has now put research and development on the agenda of its third phase.

Apart from the issues raised in the past phases, there are some other issues in this file, including Fordow, the amount of Iran’s stockpile and the supervision, providing access to the IAEA and transparency, the spokesman said, adding that Iran has no intention to create any changes in the transparency.

Today Iran has put aside 4.5 out of the 7 remaining cases, Kamalvandi said. He explained that half of the case relates to Iran's surpassing the enrichment level while the capacity of enrichment will depend on the number of centrifuges.

Kamalvandi noted that the changes Iran has created today in research and development will further facilitate the Iran nuclear plan towards 1 million SWU. "We will easily gain 270,000 SWU with the present JCPOA, but to say when we will be able to fulfill 1 million SWU will depend on our future measures regarding research and development."

9376**

مدیرکل موقت آژانس بین‌المللی انرژی اتمی با صالحی دیدار کرد

تهران- ایرنا- مدیرکل موقت آژانس بین‌المللی انرژی اتمی با حضور در محل سازمان انرژی اتمی با "علی‌اکبر صالحی" دیدار کرد.

«کورنل فروتا» مدیرکل موقت آژانس بین‌المللی انرژی اتمی که بامداد یکشنبه به منظور دیدار و گفت و گو با مقامات ارشد ایران وارد تهران شده بود، با حضور در سازمان بین‌المللی انرژی اتمی با «علی‌اکبر صالحی» معاون رئیس جمهوری و رئیس این سازمان دیدار و گفت و گو کرد.

او قرار است ظهر امروز نیز با محمدجواد ظریف وزیر امور خارجه دیدار و گفت وگو کند.

سفر مدیرکل موقت آژانس به تهران که عصر امروز پایان می یابد، برای نخستین بار و در شرایطی صورت می گیرد که ایران گام سوم کاهش تعهدات برجامی خود (پس از خروج یکجانبه آمریکا از توافق هسته ای در ماه می ۲۰۱۸) را آغاز کرده است.

بهروز کمالوندی سخنگوی سازمان انرژی اتمی روز گذشته در نشست خبری، جزئیات گام سوم کاهش تعهدات را که در چارچوب برجام انجام شده است را تشریح کرد و افزود: این گام، نخستین اقدام برای آغاز تولید مواد غنی شده از زنجیره های تحقیقاتی و عدم اخلاط است که از روز جمعه (۱۵ شهریورماه) آغاز و این روند به آژانس اعلام شده است.

شورای حکام آژانس بین اللملی اتمی قرار است فردا (دوشنبه) تشکیل جلسه دهد و جلسه ای که به گفته آسوشیتدپرس پشت درهای بسته انجام می شود و فعالیت های هسته ای ایران از جمله موضوعات مورد بحث آن خواهد بود.