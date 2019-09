Bahmanyar beat rivals from Croatia, Malaysia and Japan to reach the quarterfinal game of -50kg weight category.

In the quarterfinals, she defeated her rival from Uzbekistan to push his way to the semi-final game where she also defeated another rival from Chinese Taipei to advance to the final game.

Bahmanyar has to compete with a French rival later today in the final game to win the gold medal of the tournament.

