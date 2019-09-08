Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Sept 8

** IRAN NEWS
- Advanced centrifuges activated as EU fails to meet Iran demands
- Germany, France and UK all on Israel's boat
- Iran to get rid of sanctions by 2021
** IRAN DAILY
- Iran fires up advanced centrifuges in latest nuclear step
- US maximum pressure policy defeated by Iran’s resistance strategy: Shamkhani
- Zarif to Pompeo: US resorts to extortion, not Iran
** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL
- Iran puts advanced centrifuges into operation
- Syrian army foils drone attack on military base in northwest
- Iranian judoka wins gold at IBSA Judo Asian Championships
** TEHRAN TIMES
- “Eleventh Golestan” writer Behnaz Zarrabizadeh wins Eurasian Literature Award
- U.S. backs off when faced with resistance: Army chief
- Iran, Afghanistan to accelerate electricity co-op: Iranian energy min.
** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE
- Advanced centrifuges activated in 3rd phase
- Tehran stocks end on high note
- 10% monthly decline in non-oil foreign trade
