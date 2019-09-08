Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Sept 8

** IRAN NEWS

- Advanced centrifuges activated as EU fails to meet Iran demands

- Germany, France and UK all on Israel's boat

- Iran to get rid of sanctions by 2021

** IRAN DAILY

- Iran fires up advanced centrifuges in latest nuclear step

- US maximum pressure policy defeated by Iran’s resistance strategy: Shamkhani

- Zarif to Pompeo: US resorts to extortion, not Iran

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Iran puts advanced centrifuges into operation

- Syrian army foils drone attack on military base in northwest

- Iranian judoka wins gold at IBSA Judo Asian Championships

** TEHRAN TIMES

- “Eleventh Golestan” writer Behnaz Zarrabizadeh wins Eurasian Literature Award

- U.S. backs off when faced with resistance: Army chief

- Iran, Afghanistan to accelerate electricity co-op: Iranian energy min.

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Advanced centrifuges activated in 3rd phase

- Tehran stocks end on high note

- 10% monthly decline in non-oil foreign trade

