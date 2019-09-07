Iran U-19 football team crush Indonesia in friendly match

Iranian young football players defeated their rival 4-2 in their first exhibition game on the way to get prepared for the AFC U-19 Championship 2020 Qualifiers, due to be held in November.

Only 15 minutes into the game, Iran was awarded a penalty kick that was converted by Yasin Salmani.

The first half finished 1-0 in favor of Iran.

Sirous PourMousavi’s players conceded a goal early in the second half, but Ali Sobhani, Aria Barzegar and Mehdi Hashemi scored three more goals for Iran.

Five minutes to the end of the match, Indonesia scored another goal, but the host team lost the game 2-4.

The 2020 AFC U-19 Championship qualification will be an international men's under-19 football competition, which will decide the participating teams of the 2020 AFC U-19 Championship.

A total of 16 qualified teams will play in the final tournament.

Iran is drawn in Group D of the Qualifiers with the United Arab Emirates, Kyrgyzstan and Nepal.

All matches will be held in Iran on November 6-10.

Indonesia is in Group K together with North Korea, Hong Kong and Timor-Leste. Indonesia will host all the matches on November 6-10.

9218

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish