Dozens of Iranian firms showcase services at Damascus Int'l Fair 2019

More than 60 companies from Iran participated in 61st Damascus International Fair in various field, said fair’s Director Ghassan Al Fakiani on Saturday.

There have been talks between Iranian companies and their Syrian customers to conclude some contracts.

Lots of companies from dozens of countries flocked to this edition of Syria’s international fair as the war-ravaged country seeks to rebuild itself.

Iran has been trying hard to grab the lion's share of the Syrian market as it threw its support behind the Syrian government during the past eight tough years.

