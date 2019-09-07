Iran's knowledge-based company manufactures "Decanter Centrifuge"

An Iranian knowledge-based firm has succeeded in producing a "Decanter Centrifuge" to enter the global competition arena as its CEO says it will soon sign a contract with Sweden to export its products.

Decanter centrifuges are used in a variety of industries, including brewing and liquid oil production. This type of centrifuge separates solids from the liquid and is therefore widely used in water and wastewater treatment.

Azim Azimi Nejadan, Managing Director of the company, noted that the company is active in the production of decanter centrifuges, complete production lines for sugar beet and sugar cane, water and wastewater recycling, stating that the company's products are up to 40% cheaper than similar products of European countries.

That's why this centrifuge can easily find its customers. At the same time, our company's products are competing with the European market and the world leading firms in the production of these products.

Managing director of the company also stated that the company has been able to indigenize many products manufactured by European and Chinese countries by relying on Iranian expert force and using native knowledge.

There is no competitor for these products in the Middle East and the competition is only global.

He added that the company imports only 20% of special materials for its products from abroad and supplies 80% of its materials from domestic products.

