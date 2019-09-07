Zarif highlights Iran's lawful remedial acts under JCPOA

"Is it violating a UN resolution & punishing anyone observing it?," Zarif tweeted on Saturday asking US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo what the extortion is.

"Offering bribes for theft of oil & designating those who refuse?," he added.

"Maybe it’s demanding Iran's submission or its people starve? Or, Is it lawful remedial measures under JCPOA?," Zarif noted.

Zarif made the remarks referring the Paragraph 36 of the nuclear deal saying: "If the issue still has not been resolved to the satisfaction of complaining participants, and if the complaining participant deems the issue to constitute significant non-performance, then that participant could treat the unresolved issue as grounds to cease performing its commitments under the JCPOA in whole or in part and/or notify the UN Security Council that it believes the issue constitutes significant non-performance.

On the first anniversary of the US withdrawal from the deal on May 8, 2019, Tehran decided to reduce its commitments to the JCPOA, based on Article 26 and 36, and set a deadline for Europeans to remedy breaches.

Earlier, President Hassan Rouhani said that the government is moving on the right path by reducing its nuclear commitments, stressing that Tehran cannot be patient while the other parties fail to stick to their commitments.

Spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Behrouz Kamalvandi has announced details of Iran's third step towards reducing commitments to the nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

He added that Iran has begun feeding gas into its IR-6 centrifuge machines as part of its third phase of reducing its nuclear commitments.

He said that Iran which had stopped sending its surplus uranium and heavy water to foreign countries in the first phase and had surpassed the 3.67% limit for nuclear enrichment in the second phase, has now put research and development on the agenda of its third phase.

Apart from the issues raised in the past phases, there are some other issues in this file, including Fordow, the amount of Iran’s stockpile and the supervision, providing access to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and transparency, the spokesman said, adding that Iran has no intention to create any changes in the transparency.

Today Iran has put aside 4.5 out of the 7 remaining cases, Kamalvandi said. He explained that half of the case relates to Iran's surpassing the enrichment level while the capacity of enrichment will depend on the number of centrifuges.

Kamalvandi noted that the changes Iran has created today in research and development will further facilitate the Iran nuclear plan towards 1 million SWU. "We will easily gain 270,000 SWU with the present JCPOA, but to say when we will be able to fulfill 1 million SWU will depend on our future measures regarding research and development."

The spokesman noted that if they return to their commitments, Iran will return to its commitments too.

Iran says it is acting under the provisions of Paragraph 36 of the JCPOA which provides the country with the right to reduce its nuclear commitments as the US has withdrawn from the deal, and the other parties to it are not adhering their commitments under the accord to help Iran benefit from what was regarded as a landmark multinational agreement in 2015.

