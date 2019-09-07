Russia calls Iranian actions strong signal to restore balance to JCPOA

Iran's decision to use more advanced centrifuges should not be exaggerated, Mikhail Ulyanov wrote on his Twitter account on Saturday.

Although this is deviation from the Comprehensive Joint Plan of Action (JCPOA), but it is reversible and the JCPOA-related activities are the IAEA-approved activities, indicating that Iran's actions do not pose a threat to nuclear proliferation, but merely a strong signal to restore balance to the JCPOA.

He also tweeted two days ago that Russia wants to support the French plan for Iran, because although trade wars have become commonplace, we are witnessing a different situation for Iran. Ulyanov added that sanctions against Iran would be exacerbated in exchange for lowering its nuclear commitments and no one would win the race. The Russian representative to international organizations noted that it was time to restore everything, including the French proposal.

In connection with French President Emmanuel Macron's plan, it is said Paris is to launch a $15 billion credit line to pre-purchase of Iran's oil to save the JCPOA and increase the hope for the implementation of the nuclear deal; a plan that will be implemented in three years.

Earlier, during a visit to Iran by Macron's diplomatic adviser, Emmanuel Bonne, for the first time the Freezing Against Freezing project, or "freeze versus freezing" was unveiled; a plan proposed by Macron's diplomatic adviser in Tehran which was not accepted by the Islamic Republic.

Under the plan, Iran, which has already taken two steps on its way to lowering its nuclear commitments and has announced to take a third step soon, should stop lowering its commitments in exchange for lifting of US oil sanctions.

One of Paris' most important goals in formulating and proposing this initiatives is to stop Iran's gradual steps to lower its commitments towards the JCPOA, and France, as one of the influential members of the JCPOA, seeks to prevent the continuation of Iran's measures. In this regard, Macron has already made direct phone calls to Iran's President Hassan Rouhani.

The latest phone call between the two presidents happened last Saturday when Rouhani and Macron discussed regional developments and then focused on the implementation and fulfillment of the other party's commitments. It was the first phone call by the Presidents of the two countries since the end of the Group of Seven leaders' summit in Biarritz, France; a meeting that Macron's strive for rescue of the JCPOA on its eve was evident.

Last night, Leonid Slutsky, head of the Russian Duma Commission on International Affairs, wrote on his Telegram channel that the US wants to force Iran entire withdrawal from the JCPOA and has pressured the EU to do so, in response Iran is reducing its commitments.

