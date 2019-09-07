Sep 7, 2019, 6:10 PM
Iran animations to be screened in Georgia

Tehran, Sept 7, IRNA – Iranian animations 'Stair' directed by Siamak Vahed and 'Sink' by Mahboubeh Kalaie are supposed to be screened in Tofuzi International Festival of Animated Films slated to be held in Batumi, Georgia on October 21-26.

"The Festival aims to encourage the exchange of creative experience, search of new ideas, styles and technologies as well as to support integration of Georgian animation into the global cinema process," Tofuzi website reported.

It added: "It is a place where dozens of film screenings, seminars, workshops, masterclasses, discussions and meetings will occur."

The two Iranian animations were produced by Documentary and Experimental Film Center.

