US and reduction of Iran's commitments on nuclear R&D

Iran’s measure in addition to the European sides, faced reactions and statements from US officials.

The third step of Iran was taken on Friday while the Islamic Republic of Iran has always emphasized the need for fulfilling the obligations of different countries in the JCPOA and, according to analysts, the third step is designed in a way that Iran can achieve its goals and the other side to be able to continue diplomacy and try to solve the problem.

With the announcement of the third step, some political circles and foreign media affiliated with Team B and American warmongers who have always made every effort to make the JCPOA defeated are trying to assess the move on the path of nuclear weapon and the failure of France's efforts to reduce tensions between Iran and the United States.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, whose country exited the JCPOA because of Trump's warmongering policies, has claimed that Iran's decision to reduce restrictions on nuclear research and development is moving towards a nuclear weapon.

It is while that since the signing of the agreement in 2015, Iran has always shown good faith in fulfilling its commitments, and the IAEA has confirmed in 15 reports that Iran has continued to live up to its commitments.

The US Secretary of State, without referring to the White House economic terrorism's effects on the Iranian people, which was also explicitly spoken about in a recent UN Secretary-General's report, added that we have withdrawn from the agreement because we know this agreement is a guarantee for Iran to pursue the path to nuclear weapons and we are determined not to let that happen.

Although the new hawkish officials who entered the White House, in May last year unilaterally and contrary to international law, withdrew from Iran's nuclear deal, approved by the UN Security Council, and sought to extort the Islamic Republic by committing economic terrorism, Iran and the other parties to the JCPOA have emphasized the need to adhere to the agreement and Iran's right to economic gain from the JCPOA which after nearly 16 months and 15 times approval by the International Atomic Energy Agency, the Europeans failed to take concrete action in the face of the US economic terrorism.

This has led the Islamic Republic of Iran to take steps to reduce its obligations under Article 36 of the JCPOA to oblige other parties to implement their obligations.

In the first and second steps, Iran has managed to cross the enrichment limit of the 3.6% and then increased the amount of enriched uranium stipulated in the nuclear deal, and has always emphasized that these steps can be reversed provided that the European sides would meet Iran's demands, in particular the guarantee of oil sales and return of money according to the foreign minister.

Concurrent with Iran’s third step in scaling back the JCPOA obligations, some US officials have also spoken about the possibility of negotiations between Iran and the United States.

US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said yesterday that talks between the United States and Iran may be possible. The Islamic Republic of Iran is moving in a direction that we may negotiate.

"It seems in some ways that Iran is inching toward that place where we could have talks and hopefully it'll play out that way," Esper said at the Royal United Services Institute think-tank in London on Friday.

On the other hand, a US State Department spokesman told Qatar's Al Jazeera television channel on Friday that it was "Tehran's attempt to blackmail the international community". The official also added that the decision was made by Iran in order to gain some concessions in the negotiations.

The US officials have made the remarks while rejecting France's proposal for a 15-billion-dollar credit line, but have not ruled it out.

Some experts believe the reaction suggests that Iran, the US and the European powers may open the door of diplomacy to resolve disputes over Iran's nuclear program, and some media even speculate on the likelihood of the officials of two countries’ meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

Iran, after a year of strategic patience, is equipped with at least five IAEA reports showing that even after the US withdraws from the JCPOA, Iran's intentions are still to maintain the nuclear agreement and adhere to international law, and two previous steps have led Europe to strive more for maintaining the JCPOA in the future.

The third step can also be evaluated in this regard and will probably lead the JCPOA signatories to take more steps to save it.

9455**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish