Scholar says Arab World universities have Persian language courses

Speaking in a meeting with Iranian cultural advisor in Kuwait Samir Arshadi, Feisal Seyyed Taha Hafez underlined the importance of teaching Iranian scholars' knowledge at Arab universities.

He added that students from many Arab countries like Egypt, Tunisia, Iraq and Kuwait are interested in learning Persian Language.

Describing Persian language as language of friendship and kindness, Taha Hafez expressed hope for Farabi International Festival to be able to release works of famous Iranologists in the Arab World.

Meanwhile, Arshadi expressed Iran's readiness for exchanging professors and students based on cultural fields.

