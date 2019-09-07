IRGC Cmdr rules out weakness to thwart any threat

He made the remarks in a meeting with Head of Civil Defense Organization and commander of the Cyber Defense Headquarters Brigadier General Gholam-Reza Jalali.

He added that the IRGC focuses on safeguarding and helping the people in different situations.

The IRGC is ready to cooperate with the government and the Civil Defense Organization for safeguarding people in the framework of comprehensive plans for maximum defense.

He said US grudge against the IRGC is a medal on the chest of this Iranian defense force.

The IRGC is in the front line of fighting terrorism. Without the IRGC's efforts, Daesh (the ISIS) would still be active in the region, said Salaami.

