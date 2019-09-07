Europe fully aware of subsequent death of NPT if JCPOA falls: Lawyer

Iran took the third step of reducing commitments to the Joint Comprehensive Plan oil Actions (JCPOA) while the Europe has not done their commitments stipulated in the deal and the 11 commitments they made after the US withdrew from the international pact, Reza Nasri told IRNA.

Nasri said that like the two steps taken before, Iran took the third step envisaged by the context of Article 36 of the deal, which will be reversible when Europe fulfills its commitments and the positive effects of their measures are felt in Iran.

The Article 36 of the JCPOA specifies, "If Iran believed that any or all of the E3/EU+3 were not meeting their commitments under this JCPOA, Iran could refer the issue to the Joint Commission for resolution; similarly, if any of the E3/EU+3 believed that Iran was not meeting its commitments under this JCPOA, any of the E3/EU+3 could do the same."

Nasri said that right after the US withdrew from the international deal, according to Article 36, Iran could have immediately limited its commitments but that would have had some problems, and hence, negative consequences.

Saying that at that time the political grounds were not still prepared for reducing commitments and the move could have pushed Europe toward the US. But today after one year of strategic patience, Iran is well-equipped with at least five reports from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) that show that Tehran's intention is to keep the deal alive and to be loyal to international agreements, even after the US pullout.

Europe's hand is now tied up. They are no legally and politically confined and cannot find a pretext to make a hostile move against Iran.

Because of Iran's patience, Europe have given commitments more than what they have undertaken as per the JCPOA and is legally- and ethically-bound to honor them, he said.

At that time, none of the engaged countries, including Iran, had a clear idea of Trump's administration, their goals, foreign policies, their approach about Europe, and the power balance between different sides in the US. They needed to weigh the gravity of the situation to have more realistic evaluation. The one-year patience of Iran provided them with enough time they needed.

Nasri told IRNA that after the one-year strategic patience, Iran is using its rights and the created capacities to encourage the other parties to be loyal to their commitments. The third phase can be discussed in the same context.

Saying that Iran needs to make actions according to those of Europe, he said that where Europe commits dereliction of duty, Iran needs to counteract and where Europe shows good faith, Iran needs to be more flexible. In other words, Iran should take up the stick and carrot policy.

Nasri also said that the third phase that puts aside all commitments in the field of research and development stipulated in the JCPOA is devised in a way that not only can help Iran reach its goals, but it also provides Europe with political and psychological maneuver to solve the problem. In addition, it is a move that hostile countries cannot do propaganda over it.

Answering a question about if the move can drive Europe closer to the US, he said, "I don’t think so."

Europe has brought in a lot of credit to keep the deal and it is not economical for them yet to get close to an unconventional law-breaking government that pays no homage to Europe's stances and international laws.

Responding a question whether Iran's third phase of reducing commitments is de facto a defeat for France, he said that the third phase is by no means a defeat for Europe or France's efforts. The move was done according to a pre-announced timetable and if Europe's attempts have the desired results "tomorrow", the phase will stop.

Rejecting France's plan means the first scenario that was the lowest-budget but relying on the US cooperation has failed, but the other plans are still plausible.

Regarding Trump's approach about Iran, he said that the fact that the US didn’t agree with France is Donald Trump himself because France's plan would introduce Emmanuel Macron as the hero in Iran's issue not Trump.

The problem of the extremist wing in the US and the B Team is ideological and political, but Trump's approach against Iran is personal and psychological, which was absent from Macron's plan.

Saying that Trump is trying to introduce himself in 2020 presidential election as the person which has solved Iran's issue, he added that Trump will not support any plan that puts another person in the spotlight.

If Iranian President Hassan Rouhani had taken a picture with Trump to show him as the initiator of the plan, he would most probably have supported this or any other plan.

As heard, during the G7 meeting in Biarritz, France, in which it was highly probable that he met Iran Foreign Minister Mohammad-Javad Zarif, Trump did not answer a phone call from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, which means Trump thinks of nothing except individual benefit and if he thinks he can gain something for himself, he doesn’t follow the powerful Israeli lobby.

9417**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish