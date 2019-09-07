Political standoff in Pakistan could trigger anti-govt movement

Though the PTI government is taking various measures to improve country’s ailing economy the situation of the common man has not been improved giving a room to the opposition to start an anti-government campaign.

The Pakistani opposition accuses the PTI government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan of rigging the elections, however, the opposition parties have failed to form a united front against the government yet.

Chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) an Islamist opposition party has announced that his party activists will lock down Islamabad the capital of Pakistan in October during a march.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman who has been threatening for anti-government march now claims that there are is no division between the opposition parties over the issue and the anti-government campaign would be launched with full force.

He says the opposition plans to paralyze Islamabad with the aim to pressurize the government of Imran Khan next month. He said economic condition of the country is very bad and poor are living a miserable life.

The JUI-F chief has been pressing other opposition parties to launch a decisive movement to dislodge the government, but he has so far failed to get a positive response from them, mainly from the PPP and PML-N.

Political tensions between the Pakistani government and opposition parties have intensified in recent months with many opposition leaders being arrested on criminal and corruption charges.

Former President and co-chairperson of Pakistan People's Party Asif Ali Zardari, Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz, Former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and many other senior political leaders are in jails and facing court trials.

The PTI government has launched a strong movement with an aim to stop spreading corruption in the country however the opposition accuses government of political victimization of its leaders under the slogan of anti-corruption campaign.

272**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish