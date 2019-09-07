Iran begins feeding gas into IR-6 centrifuge machines: Spox

Subject to provisions of a 2015 nuclear deal Iran signed with six western countries (the United States, France, Britain, Russia, China and Germany), the country would be allowed to start feeding gas into its IR-6 centrifuge machines as of the beginning of the 11th year after signing the deal – known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

However, just a year after the US unilateral exit from the deal in May 2018 and subsequent imposition of tough sanctions on Tehran, the Iranian President Hassan Rouhani announced that Iran will suspend some of its commitments under the deal.

Kamalvandi, who was addressing a news conference on Saturday, gave further details about Iran’s third step to reduce its nuclear commitments.

He said that Iran which had stopped sending its surplus uranium and heavy water to foreign countries in the first phase and had surpassed the 3.67% limit for nuclear enrichment in the second phase, has now put research and development on the agenda of its third phase.

9341**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish