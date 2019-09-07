Iranian Art Museum Garden portrays miniature of Iranian architecture

The main building (Museum) was built in 1931 belonged to Ahmad Amir Ahmadi, Lieutenant-general of Reza Shah Pahlavi: then his wife, Turan Mohajer Eslami. Its repair was started in 2005 with green space and landscaping.

This garden was owned by House of Cinema and was turned into Iranian Art Museum Garden in winter of 2006.

At the time being, what is seen in the Iranian garden museum is a replica and miniature of some of Iran's important antiquities, historic tourist attractions, and voluminous artifacts. Alongside these works of art, you can take a stroll in the lively garden space and enjoy the blend of history, art, and nature.

Not only are these replicas of artistic and historical value, they also showcase the evolution of Iranian architectural history from pre-Islamic to recent decades.

The replica is made of concrete and the windows are decorated with resin and polyester. Also, replicas of Hash Behesht historic tourist attraction in Isfahan, Si O Se Pol (The Allahverdi Khan Bridge, popularly known as Si-o-se-pol. the largest of the eleven historical bridges on the Zayanderud, the largest river of the Iranian Plateau, in Isfahan, Iran) , Chehel Sotoun (a pavilion in the middle of a park at the far end of a long pool, in Isfahan, built by Shah Abbas II to be used for his entertainment and receptions) , and Shams-ol-Emaneh palace in Tehran (Edifice of the Sun)are painted.

Although these replicas were resistant to heat shocks, some were damaged, molded and repaired by a workshop in the garden. For example, the replica of the thirty-three bridges had been damaged due to being on the water, which was completely restored in the workshop.

Iranian Garden Museum is a semi-public green space and art galleries and cafés along with the green space have provided a suitable place to spend leisure time and make use of nature and the good weather in Shemiran.

The moquettes are very interesting for visitors, especially those who visit the garden for the first time and the eagerness to taking photos of moquettes can be seen in them.

Holding temporary galleries of some artists in the complex art gallery and educational-art workshops in recreation workshop has caused many visits to the garden.

