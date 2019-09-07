Army commander says "maximum pressure policy" on Iran has failed

Such creditless people like the US President Donald Trump and his companions are seeking to make Iranians to yield to them but they are aware of the fact that Iran will never accept such contempt, said the Major-General, adding that the US is confused and frustrated because of the numerous consecutive pressures it is facing in the region.

The US will not suffice itself with defaming and humiliating a nation but rather it is after its total slavery, he added.

He further noted that Washington will support certain countries only as long as they serve the US interests but the day the country emerges as useless for the US, it throws it away.

The developments of recent years have proved that those who had fallen for the enemies are now wiped out or are moving towards that kind of destiny, he said.

Saying that the Zionist regime is "the pet of the US", he said there is nothing in the history of the regime except "bullying, murder, looting, violation, and barbarism."

He added the US is insatiable in face of surrender but retreats in face of resistance.

The Commander of the Army of Iran said that the Resistance Front will dethrone the US and everyone will undoubtedly see the fall of the ominous Zionist regime. The day is not distant.

