ALBA member states organize anti-imperialist tribune

ALBA is an intergovernmental organization based on the idea of the social, political and economic integration of the countries of Latin America and the Caribbean.

Venezuelan envoy to Tehran Carlos Antonio Alcalá Cordones said that the US administration and its allies have considered the Bolivarian Republic as an anomaly to be suppressed since 1999.

In December 2014 a law called “Public Law for the Defense of Human Rights and Civil Society” was approved as a legal instrument to demonstrate a roadmap for the US government to be able to adopt unilateral coercive measures against human rights, he added.

The Venezuelan ambassador said that the US perpetrated crimes against humanity in Venezuela by blatant violation of the Human Rights Law and the universal declaration of Human Rights.

It also made impossible for the Venezuelan state to carry out economic activities to guarantee the population's welfare," he noted.

He criticized the fact that the US public opinion has been diverted from the real situation in Venezuela, adding that the US act was aimed at stigmatizing Caracas.

Meanwhile, Cuban Ambassador to Iran Alexis Bandrich Vega, the head of the Bolivian diplomatic mission Romina Guadalupe Pérez Ramos, and the Nicaraguan envoy to Tehran, Mario Antonio Barquero Baltadano, also denounced the US interventionist measures, especially in Venezuela.

In the meantime, the director of the House of Latin America Hamid Shahrabi compared the US with a “monster”, which claims to defend human rights but in reality violates the International Human Rights Law.

He also praised the resistance of Iran, Cuba, Bolivia, Nicaragua and Palestine against US imperialism.

It is worth noting that at the end of the meeting, the Bolivian ambassador read the statement on be half of ALBA member states.

The participants condemned the US illegal measures against Iran, the Latin American states and Palestine by signing "No + Trump" banner.

