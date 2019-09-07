France blames US for Iran's reduction of JCPOA commitments

"If Iran is progressively getting out of the JCPOA, it’s because the US have denounced the agreement they had negotiated and imposed sanctions in breach of it," Araud wrote in his Twitter account.

He made the remarks in reaction to what the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tweeted on Friday claiming that "Iran announced it will violate all limits on nuclear research and development. The fact that Iran retains massive uranium enrichment capacity reveals a core weakness of the Iran deal."

On the first anniversary of the US withdrawal from the deal on May 8, 2019, Tehran decided to reduce its commitments to the JCPOA, based on Article 26 and 36, and set a deadline for Europeans to remedy breaches.

Earlier, President Hassan Rouhani said that the government is moving on the right path by reducing its nuclear commitments, stressing that Tehran cannot be patient while the other parties fail to stick to their commitments.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi on Thursday disclosed details of Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif's letter to High Representative of the European Union (EU) for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini on Iran's third nuclear step.

He said that Zarif in a letter to Mogherini announced that due to consequences of the US withdrawal from JCPOA and re-imposition of sanctions against it as well as three European states' inability to fulfill their commitments under the deal and statements of the joint commission, Iran ceases all its commitments in JCPOA in the field of nuclear research and development as of today (Thursday).

"The letter has reiterated that the move was taken just exactly in line with Iran's rights under the JCPOA, especially Clause 36 and in response to extensive and regular violation of the deal over the past 16 months and technical and operational details of stopping Iran's commitments in the field of research and development will be communicated to the IAEA subsequently," he said.

The letter concluded that the Islamic Republic of Iran is ready of talks with the remaining parties in JCPOA to show its goodwill and return to the deal as soon as the other parties do their part under the accord, Mousavi said.

