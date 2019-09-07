FM Zarif back home from Asian tour

Zarif's second diplomatic tour started from Bangladesh during which he conferred with Sheikh Hasina, Prime Minister of Bangladesh, his counterpart AK Abdul Momen and Parliament Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury.

During his visit to Bangladesh, Iranian top diplomat discussed bilateral relations, regional issues and international affairs.

Holding meeting with Persian language scholars and university professors were also on Zarif's agenda in Dhaka

Meanwhile, Zarif participated in the third meeting of the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) and delivered his speech on dangers of unilateralism, extremism and economic terrorism.

“The seas and oceans are our future. More than three billion people on earth depend on marine and coastal biodiversity for sustenance," he said addressing the meeting.

He also traveled to Jakarta, Indonesia to visit his counterpart Retno Marsudi.

Iranian and Indonesian foreign ministers underscored on the political and parliamentary exchanges, as well as economic cooperation between the two countries, the expansion and deepening of relations in view of the existing capacities on both sides.

Zarif also outlined Iran's principled approach vis-a-vis the JCPOA in the current situation and emphasized on the necessity of the other party's commitment to its obligations and the Iranian nation’s enjoying of its economic interests.

Promoting increased political consultations and cooperation between the two countries on important issues in the Islamic world, especially Palestine, and continuing consultations on important issues in the region, as well as in the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and other international for a were among other topics discussed in the meeting two top diplomat.

