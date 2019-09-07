Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Sept 7

** IRAN NEWS

- Tehran notifies EU of decision to expand nuclear R & D

- If Britain officially requests, oil tanker can be released

- OFAC nothing more than jail warden

** IRAN DAILY

- Iran to unveil details on cuts to nuclear commitments

- Iran gains crucial win over Angola in race for Olympic berth

- EU spokeswoman says Europe’s trade mechanism with Iran going on

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Iran lifts all limits on nuclear R&D

- Lebanon president warns Zionist regime against any attack

- Iran beat Angola 71-62 in FIBA World Cup classification round

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Exhibition of calligraphic paintings on Ashura opens at Iranian Art Museum Garden

- Iran beat Angola at FIBA World Cup classification

- TEDPIX gains 11,504 points in a week

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Gov't says more cuts likely in cash subsidy list

- Forex the worst-performing market up until July: TCCIM

- Chabahar port capacity remains largely untapped

