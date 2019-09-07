Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Sept 7

** IRAN NEWS
- Tehran notifies EU of decision to expand nuclear R & D
- If Britain officially requests, oil tanker can be released
- OFAC nothing more than jail warden
** IRAN DAILY
- Iran to unveil details on cuts to nuclear commitments
- Iran gains crucial win over Angola in race for Olympic berth
- EU spokeswoman says Europe’s trade mechanism with Iran going on
** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL
- Iran lifts all limits on nuclear R&D
- Lebanon president warns Zionist regime against any attack
- Iran beat Angola 71-62 in FIBA World Cup classification round
** TEHRAN TIMES
- Exhibition of calligraphic paintings on Ashura opens at Iranian Art Museum Garden
- Iran beat Angola at FIBA World Cup classification
- TEDPIX gains 11,504 points in a week
** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE
- Gov't says more cuts likely in cash subsidy list
- Forex the worst-performing market up until July: TCCIM
- Chabahar port capacity remains largely untapped
