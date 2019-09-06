Berlin Mayor keen on boosting urban cooperation with Tehran

In a meeting with Tehran Mayor Pirouz Hanachi held behind closed doors on Friday, he added that capitals of the two cities are among the effective members of World Megacities Association playing crucial role in promoting collaboration among the megacities.

Presenting a report on Tehran's achievements in the field of urban management, Hanachi voiced readiness for sharing Berlin's experiences.

Hanachi departed Austria’s capital for Berlin on Friday morning to meet with Berlin Mayor and tour the most important city projects in the city.

