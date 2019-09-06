Sep 6, 2019, 6:03 PM
Zarif wraps up Asian tour

Jakarta, Sept 6, IRNA – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif left Jakarta for Tehran at the end of his Asian tour late on Friday.

The Asian tour took Zarif to Bangladesh and Indonesia where he held talks with the two countries' top-ranking officials.  

Asian tour was Zarif second diplomatic tour which started from Dhaka where he discussed bilateral ties, regional and international developments with his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina and Parliament Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury.

Friday morning, he explored avenues for promoting relations with his Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi.

