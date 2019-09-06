Tehran Municipality reacts to US envoy's call for sanctioning Hanachi

Head of Tehran Municipality's Center for Communications and International Affairs Gholamhossein Mohammadi wrote on his tweeter on Friday that US envoy called for imposing sanctions on Hanachi as he was to arrive in Berlin.

"As it has been predicted the US is angry with Tehran Mayor's trip to Europe despite sanctions and policy of maximum pressure on the Iranian nation and government," he said.

Meetings and dialogues are indicative of Europeans' willingness to work with Tehran city seriously, he said.

A number of Tehran city councilors, including Majid Farahani and Shahrabanou Amani, reacted to the US ambassador's demand to impose restrictions on Tehran mayor.

Hanachi arrived in Berlin at the invitation of Berlin Mayor Michael Muller on Friday after three days visit to Vienna.

He is slated to hold talks with Berlin mayor on Saturday.

Hanachi will leave Berlin for Tehran late on Saturday.

