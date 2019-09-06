Iran condoles death of Zimbabwe ex-President Robert Mugabe

Referring to Mugabe's unique role as national hero in independence-seeking campaign and emancipation and empowerment of his people, he said that Mugabe strongly defended his country's sovereignty against alien interventions and he has had friendly ties with Iran.

The country's first post-independence leader dies nearly two years after he stepped down, following 37 years in office. He passed away at the age of 95.

Born on February 21, 1924, into a Catholic family at Kutama Mission northwest of Harare, Mugabe was described as a loner and a studious child, known to carry a book even while tending cattle in the bush.

After his carpenter father left the family when he was 10, the young Mugabe concentrated on his studies, qualifying as a schoolteacher at the age of 17.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish