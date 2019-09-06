Iran to continue talks with EU cautiously 

Hojjatoleslam Mohammad Javad Ali Akbari added in the second sermon of Friday prayer at University of Tehran that Iran has made its decisions and will fulfill them step by step, as it will never restrict itself to prolonged talks.

"The only issue which can yield is actions by the Europeans," he said, reiterating that their promises do not serve Iran's purposes and they should start to act.

"Iranian nation will never heed to empty promises and it now only wants actions," he said.

Europeans should fulfill the 11 commitments they made earlier, Haj Ali Akbari said, noting that whenever they did so, other issues will proceed automatically.

Intelligent and wise resistance will pave the way for numerous solutions in the fields of economy, culture, politics and diplomacy, he said.

Noting that the world is thinking of post-America era, he added that the US has lost its past economic and political power, as no power of influence is seen in it.

