Zarif stresses support for Cuba in face of US sanctions

"#US #EconomicTerrorism against Cuba, China, Russia, Syria, Iran &... deliberately target civilians, trying to achieve illegitimate political objectives through intimidation of innocent people," Zarif tweeted on Friday.

He added: "US rouge behavior now includes piracy, bribery & blackmail."

"We salute Cuba & stand w/it," Zarif noted.

He made the remarks in response to a twitter message released by Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez who said: "#US sanctions against Iran´s maritime entities are another violation of International Law. #US coercive measures preventing the movement of Iranian oil affect the brother peoples of #Iran and #Syria and threaten #Peace in that volatile region."

