Indonesia calls for full implementation of JCPOA

After meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, Marsudi told reporters that Indonesia wants a stable, secure and prosperous Middle East.

She noted that we believe that world peace cannot be achieved without Middle East peace and Indonesia wants all countries to work for peace and security in the Middle East.

The differences in the Middle East must be resolved through dialogue and with respect for some including principles of respect for sovereignty and non-intervention in internal affairs of other countries, said the Indonesian Foreign Minister.

The top diplomat went on to say that Indonesia wants full implementation of the JCPOA and hopes that this international agreement will be fully implemented by both parties.

Elsewhere in her remarks, the Indonesian FM referred to Palestinian issue and emphasized that Palestine is an issue that must always be addressed by the public opinion, and Indonesia has always stated that the two-state solution to the Palestinian issue is the only one that can lead to lasting peace and security.

On her meeting with Iranian counterpart, Marsudi made the remark that at the meeting two sides discussed bilateral relations and developments in the region.

The meeting focused on bilateral relations and the latest joint activities and cooperation, the 5th session of the Joint Commission on Consular Cooperation held on August 23, 2019 as well as the two countries' human rights talks held in September, the Indonesian Foreign Minister said.

Referring to the visit of members of Iranian Parliament Legal and Judiciary Commission to Indonesia in August, the Indonesian official called an Indonesian parliamentary delegation's visit to Iran in mid-August among developments in the expansion of relations between the two countries.

Mersudi welcomed the progress of cooperation between the two countries in the field of women's empowerment and state that last April, a meeting was held in Indonesia entitled "Women's Economic Empowerment" with Iran as participant.

The Indonesian Foreign Minister said that we held a meeting of the two countries' Health Cooperation Forum, which the next round is to be held in Iran.

Referring to the efforts of the two countries to develop economic relations, the FM said that during our meeting with Iranian counterpart, we discussed regional and international issues, including Middle East affairs.

9455**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish