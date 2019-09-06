Zarif says Persian Gulf security only by regional countries

According to IRNA correspondent, Zarif told reporters after a meeting with his Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi on Friday that for centuries the security of the Persian Gulf region has been provided by regional countries; just the way even today it is impossible to achieve without the cooperation and interaction of the countries of the region.

He also pointed to the common views Iran and Indonesia share on the Palestinian issue and went on to say that Beit-ul-Moqaddas is the first Muslim Qiblah in the world.

He also stressed that the two countries are pursuing common goals.

Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran on Friday morning in Jakarta met with the Foreign Minister of the Republic of Indonesia Retno Marsudi during which they expressed satisfaction over the level of relations.

They also underscored on the political and parliamentary exchanges, as well as economic cooperation between the two countries, the expansion and deepening of relations in view of the existing capacities on both sides.

In the meeting, Zarif outlined Iran's principled approach vis-a-vis the JCPOA in the current situation and emphasized on the necessity of the other party's commitment to its obligations and the Iranian nation’s enjoying of its economic interests.

Promoting increased political consultations and cooperation between the two countries on important issues in the Islamic world, especially Palestine, and continuing consultations on important issues in the region, as well as in the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and other international for a were among other topics discussed in the meeting two top diplomat.

Zarif is in Indonesia at the second leg of his Asian tour which had already taken him to Bangladesh where he attended the third meeting of the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) among other activities.

Addressing the 3rd Blue Economy Conference of Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) in Dhaka, Bangladesh on Thursday, the Minister went on to say that “The seas and oceans are our future. More than three billion people on earth depend on marine and coastal biodiversity for sustenance.”

This is the second round of the Iranian FM’s Asian tour. Zarif visited China, Japan and Malaysia last week and met with their officials.

