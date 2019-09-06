Zarif reviews mutual ties with Indonesian counterpart

During a meeting in Jakarta on Friday morning, he discussed the latest issues in international arena and bilateral relations with her.

The Iranian Foreign Minister signed the Indonesia Foreign Ministry Guest Book before meeting with Marsudi.

Zarif is in Indonesia as a part of his Asian tour that began on Tuesday night.

At the first leg of the tour, he met with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Foreign Minister Abdul Mumen and Speaker of the Bangladeshi Parliament Shirin Chaudhry on Wednesday to discuss ways to develop bilateral relations and review the Islamic world issues and international issues.

The foreign minister also answered questions by Bangladeshi media reporters and gave a speech to the country's Persian-speaking teachers.

Zarif on Thursday participated in the third meeting of the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA).

The meeting was attended by Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina and a number of ministers of the member states and parties to the dialogue.

He also met with intellectuals and teachers of the Persian language of Bangladesh on Wednesday evening.

Zarif stressed that the flourishing of the Blue Economy in the Indian Ocean requires the security and stability of the entire region.

Addressing the 3rd Blue Economy Conference of Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) in Dhaka, Bangladesh on Thursday, the Minister went on to say that “The seas and oceans are our future. More than three billion people on earth depend on marine and coastal biodiversity for sustenance.”

This is the second round of the Iranian FM’s Asian tour. Zarif visited China, Japan and Malaysia last week and met with their officials.

