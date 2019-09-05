Sep 6, 2019, 12:38 AM
WTO chief congratulates Mounesan on appointment as new tourism minister

Tehran, Sept 6, IRNA -- Secretary-General of the World Tourism Organization Zurab Pololikashvili on Thursday congratulated Ali Asghar Mounesan on his appointment as Iran's Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts.

In a letter, he expressed pleasure over the establishment of Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts, describing Mounesan's appointment as the result of his indefatigable efforts when he was taking helm of Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Organization.

WTO secretary general also hailed valuable decision of Iranian government for the structural change as a sign of its special attitude toward cultural heritage.

Describing Iran as a valuable member of the organization, he hoped that bilateral ties will further improve following the change in Iran's cultural heritage structure.

Mounesan won Iranian parliament's vote of confidence to take the helm of the newly-approved Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts last month.

