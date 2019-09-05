Cuban FM: US shipping sanctions on Iran against int'l rules

He wrote on his tweet that US sanctions against institutes shipping Iran's oil can adversely affect the Iranian and Syrian brothers' destiny.

He maintained that the US sanctions against Iran will threaten regional security.

Earlier, Rodriguez expressed his solidarity with Iran in the face of the US aggression, as both countries celebrate their 40th anniversary or resumption of diplomatic ties.

He made the remark in a meeting with Iranian Ambassador to Havana Rashid Bayat Mokhtari who submitted a copy of his credentials to the Cuban minister in Havana on Tuesday.

The Trump administration stepped up pressure on Iran on Wednesday, imposing sanctions on an oil shipping network with ties to Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC).

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish