Tehran seeking to boost ties with all Lebanese groups

Abbas Khameyar made the remarks in a meeting with the Grand Mufti of Lebanon Sheikh Abdul Latif Derian in Beirut on Wednesday.

Appreciating Mufti's stances in line with promoting unity, Iranian official said that they will help defuse the ill-wishers' plots.

He also invited him to visit Tehran to attend the 33rd Islamic Unity Conference themed 'Unity of Islamic Ummah and Defending Aqsa Mosque'.

Referring to the integrated stance of all Lebanese parties in confronting recent Israeli invasion on Beirut southern suburb, Khameyar said no doubt that it is national unity of the Lebanese that brought such a great victory for them.

The official highlighted Islamic scholars' major role in countering seditious tribal plots and stressed the need for making optimal use of common capacities to counter the separatist conspiracies.

Deryan, for his part, condemned aggression on the country's territory, underlining the need for the Muslims to stand united against the enemies.

