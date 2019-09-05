Iran to declare its 3rd JCPOA step to EU chief within hours: Zarif

Upon arrival in Jakarta Airport, he added that the third step like the other two previous ones can be reversed as soon as the Europeans fulfill their obligations.

Commenting on US President Donald Trump's recent remarks that he will not lift sanctions though he can solve Iranian people's problems within 24 hours, Zarif advised Mr. Trump "not to create problems for the Iranian people".

He said "nobody expects him (President Trump) to solve problems, nor can he solve them."

If Trump thinks he is competent enough to solve problems, it's better for him to resolve problems of the Americans who are killed in an unreasonable way off the streets by a gunfighter, he said.

AS to the EU's approach towards the implementation of third nuclear step by Iran, the top diplomat said that Europeans should reach the conclusion that if they wait and seek US permission, it will never allow them.

You expect the incumbent US government whose policy is maximum pressure on Iran to decrease it, it will never do so at any rate, he reiterated.

Though Europeans were aware of the fact that the US has adopted hostile policies, they made 11 commitments but they did not fulfill them, Zarif said, adding that in fact they violated both commitments under JCPOA as well as commitments they made following the US exit from the nuclear deal.

The Foreign Minister went on to stress that he will declare Iran's third JCPOA, measure already announced by President Hassan Rouhani, to the European officials.

He described the step as significant, saying that Iran as a country abiding by the law moves in line its rights.

If the Europeans do their part, third step like the other two ones will be reversible, he said.

